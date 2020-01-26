Hunter Education Class set for Feb. 15

Hunter education class will be held Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. at the Mineral County Library. To register go to NDOW.org and click on hunter education, under hunt tab. Work books can be picked up at the Mineral County Library. Children under the age of 11 must attend with an adult. For more information, contact Jeremy or Starr Williams at 945-0430 or 316-2849 or Gayle Gregg with the Nevada Department of Wildlife at 775-688-1559.

New Nevada Travel Guide Available

A new year signals new adventures, and travelers can plan a one-of-a-kind experience with the 2020 Nevada Visitor’s Guide. The guide’s new Quick Fix section answers the need for insider info on quirky roadside stops, local music venues, only-in-Nevada products and more. The state’s historical and cultural treasures, natural wonders and wideopen spaces are presented with beautiful photography and to-the-point information.

Pick up the free, 124-page guide at visitors’ centers, airports and hotels throughout the state, or order it online at TravelNevada.com/travel-guides.

The 2020 guide also includes itineraries for 10 themed road trips throughout Nevada and new ideas for visiting Las Vegas and Reno, as well as listings of events, recreation areas and other travel planning resources.