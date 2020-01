Dear Editor,

A note of appreciation –

Starting the New Year off by getting myself in trouble and being helped by several others was a heartwarming experience for me. One young man really impressed me and I would like to thank him publicly. Wesley Burke, who I did not know at the time and later found to be a highway patrolman, was of considerable assistance to my wife and I and we are deeply appreciative.

We are also happy to have a new friend.

Harold Fuller

Hawthorne