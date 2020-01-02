Justice Court
- On Aug. 1, Cody Paul Moore pled no contest to the charge of possess firearm while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance or intoxicating substance, NRS 202.257. He was found guilty and ordered to successfully complete veterans court. All other charges dismissed without prejudice.
- On Aug. 14, Andrea Charlene Jim pled guilty to the charge of battery, NRS 200.481.2A. She was found guilty and sentenced to six months jail; suspended for six months as long as she has no law violations.
- On Sept. 20, Tyler Belunek pled guilty to the charge of DUI alcohol and/or controlled/prohibited substance, above the legal limit, first, NRS 484C.110. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $585 in fines and fees; level I DUI school; victims impact panel; two days jail (credit time served); all other charges dismissed and has six months to complete.
- On Oct. 23, Maria Sagrario Bobb pled guilty to the charge of DUI alcohol and or controlled/prohibited substance, above the legal limit, first – NRS 484C.110. She was found guilty and ordered to pay $585 in fines and fees; two days jail (credit time served); DUI school; victims impact panel; six months jail; suspended for 18 months as long as she has no law violations. O
- n Oct. 26, Lucia G. Martinez pled guilty to the charge of DUI alcohol and or controlled/prohibited substance, above the legal limit, first – NRS 484C.110.They were found guilty are ordered to pay $585 in fines and fees; two days jail (credit time served); level I DUI school; 48 hours community service (credit time served); six months to complete and all other charges dismissed.
- On Dec. 4, David Allen Lane was seen in justice court for use/possess drug paraphernalia. No plea was listed and no judgment charge was listed. He was sentenced to six months jail; suspended 18 months as long as he has no law violations and all other charges dismissed.