At a recent County Commission meeting, Building Inspector Stephanie Flow asked if chunks of road missing all over town were going to be filled in?

Hawthorne Utilities Director Larry Grant said the road cuts belonged to the Public Works Department. Because of that, he said Public Works usually does such repairs with materials they have.

However, Grant said he was informed that cold mix is not available at this present time of the year.

He said he would talk with Eric Hamrey about Regional Transportation Commission funds to pay for the repairs which he thought could be taken care of after the holiday.

Grant also reported some recent water line breaks in the PVC pipes at Whiskey Flats could be very expensive to fix if there might be further breaks there.

Another concern he spoke to the board about were the grease trap problems at McDonald’s and the Golden Gate gas station. He said it was likely going to take two months to get the problem under control.