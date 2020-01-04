Courtesy Photo

Third grade students in Tricia Schumann and Tyler Nicholls’s classes went on an experiential, mobile field trip with Wade Barton, owner of Sign City. Students learned about entrepreneurship, economics, small business and local talent in our Hawthorne community. Both Barton and his wife, Kay, made personalized magnets for every third grade student. One of the greatest things the students took away, other than Kay’s delicious cookies, was the fact that there are many careers and occupations they can learn about now in order to prepare for their future. Finally, students were able to explore, be present and see the numerous signs and sights of Sign City’s work in their landscape because they roamed outside the classroom to discover the craftsmanship of local artisans. Seeing the children’s eyes light up as they connected with the world around them was a gift.