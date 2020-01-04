By Jessica Aragona-Shaw, MS, RD

The holidays are a great time for celebrating with friends and family over food and drinks. With just a little preparation, you can keep off the extra holiday pounds and still enjoy all that the season has to offer.

Reduce Fat and Calories Without Sacrificing Taste: Try swapping a few ingredients in your favorite recipes:

Using two egg whites in place of one egg to cut cholesterol but keep the same tasty result.

Use low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth in your mashed potatoes to add flavor instead of butter or margarine.

Substitute applesauce for oil, margarine or butter when baking to make you cakes, breads and muffins less fattening but more moist.

For dips, sauces and pie toppings use fat-free Greek yogurt, sour cream or cool-whip.

Sliced almonds make a delicious, crunchy topping in place of fried onion rings.

Choose reduced-fat or low-fat cheeses for salads and casseroles.

Pack your shopping cart with plenty of fresh vegetables: Stock up on sweet potatoes, winter squash, broccoli, carrots and green beans. Apples, cranberries and pears combine easily for a tasty salad or fruit crisp.

If You are a Guest at a Holiday Gathering Consider These Tips to Keep Your Night Healthy, Happy, and Safe:

If you plan on treating yourself later, start your day with a small meal that includes whole grains, fruit, low-fat or fat-free dairy and protein like eggs, ham or peanut butter.

Don’t starve yourself beforehand, instead eat a small, lower-calorie meal or snack such as fruit or a bagel so you aren’t tempted to overdo your calorie intake for the day.

Choose carefully between foods you definitely will eat, those you will sample and those you will skip.

Don’t rush to eat. Socialize and settle into the festivities before you eat.

Move away from the food table- this will help minimize any unconscious nibbling.

Satisfy your Thirst: Before having an alcoholic drink and start with a zero-calorie beverage like seltzer or water with lemon.

Drink Responsibly: Moderate alcohol consumption is defined as one drink per day for women and two drinks for men.

Be Safe: Keep in mind, just one drink can change your reflexes. If you plan to drink, keep your holidays happy and safe for everyone by designating a driver.