The El Capitan Lodge and Casino is spreading holiday cheer this season by sending greetings to active military personnel.

In the spirit of “America’s Patriotic Home” the El Capitan Lodge/Casino chose to help spread the Christmas cheer by sending boxes of encouragement, support and hometown love to a few United States active military personnel this holiday season.

Contacting the Independent-News, an all-call was put out this fall for anyone who has a loved one service in the military. Having only received a few responses, Carns and his El Capitan crew set about makes the spirits bright. Oversized cards were placed on the casino floor for anyone to sign words of encouragement and holiday joy.

“The thought behind this was simply to support the hometown service men and women serving in the military supporting our freedom during the holiday season,” Carns concluded.