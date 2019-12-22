Kari Banfield/MCIN

Mineral County’s Grinch was in a festive mood at Friday’s parade of lights in downtown Hawthorne.

The highly anticipated Christmas light parade was held in Hawthorne on Friday, Dec. 6 where children (of all ages) lined the streets to watch participants show off their festive floats and vehicles.

Led by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office who chose a red and blue light theme this year, everything from Candy Land to the Grinch were involved.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a short visit to Veterans Park – taking time out from checking the every growing list of nice and naughty kids in Mineral County.

Community groups helped to make the event possible, by passing out hot chocolate to closing of streets.

As Christmas gets closer, more events including choir and children music programs are slated as well as special visits from Santa Claus on New Year’s Eve.

The Independent-New urges community members to send in their photos of holiday events to hbunchmcin@gmail.com.