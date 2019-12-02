RENO — More than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of new snow has fallen in the Sierra, where more than 6 feet (2 meters) has been recorded the past seven days at the top of some Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts, the National Weather Service said Monday.

A winter storm warning that was in place most of the holiday weekend expired at 10 a.m. Monday. But chain controls remained in effect on most mountain passes, including U.S. Interstate 80 from Truckee to Kingvale, California.

The weather service reported 29 inches (74 centimeters) of snow fell at Northstar California ski resort near Truckee over the past 24 hours for a total of 73 inches (2 meters) in a week. Squaw Valley near Tahoe City recorded 28 inches (71 cm) of new snow for a seven-day total of 75 inches (190 cm).

About a foot (30 cm) of new snow was reported Sunday night and Monday at the south end of the lake and at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

Snow turned to heavy rain at lake level early Monday, including 2.7 inches (68 millimeters) at Tahoe City. More than 3 inches (76 mm) of rain was reported at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe. More than a half-inch (25 mm) of rain was reported in Reno, Sparks and Carson City.

In eastern Nevada, 17 inches (43 centimeters) of new snow was reported Monday west of Preston in White Pine County near the Utah line.