Kari Banfield/MCIN

Mineral County residents were treated to a free Thanksgiving dinner offered by the American Legion Post 19 in Hawthorne. Headed by post commander Ken Carrothers, this event has been in full swing over 10 years with donations of food given by organizations and individuals. This event allows people to have a hot meal on Thanksgiving either delivered to their home or sit and visit with others at the post. If you wish to be a part of next year’s event, contact Carrothers at 945-5226.