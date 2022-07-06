From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- Tom Bergeron, a member of the Mina community, set out to research a building located on his property in Mina. It was once owned by the Rhodes Salt and Borax Co.
- Hawthorne began to bid farewell to Lieutenant Colonel William C. Johnson, who was Commander at Hawthorne Army Depot since June 30, 2010. The community also began to welcome incoming colonel Lieutenant Colonel Gray M. Short.
20 Years Ago
- Former District Attorney Tom Wright was pronounced dead after a head on collision early Monday morning, June 23 near Beatty, Nevada.
- Change Of Command ceremonies were held Thursday, June 20 with Lieutenant Colonel Annie L. Davis relinquishing the command of the Depot to Lieutenant Colonel David W. Dornblaster.
- Crews of the U. S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant 11 Meter Boat unit have been training on Walker Lake since June 15.
- David and Jackie Holmgren were granted a Stay Order from the United States Department of Interior, Office of Hearings and Appeals, Arlington, Virginia. The relief sought through four appeals of BLM decisions affecting their water rights and ability to ranch in Nevada.
- SMS Dave Del Porto Promoted to Chief Master Sergeant in Nevada Air National Guard April 26 by order of the secretary of the Air Force. Dave is a native of Hawthorne, son of Robert and Donna Del Porto of Hawthorne and an alumni of the class of 1976 graduating from Mineral County High School.
30 Years Ago
- Grand opening ceremonies were held on June 21 at the new Mineral County BMX track in Hawthorne.
- Winning drivers at the Hawthorne speedway were Larry Wright, Jack Daniels, Jim Griffin, Floyd Griffin, Brian Sears, Robert Cramer and Steve McQueen.
40 Years Ago
- Mina held their annual Fourth of July celebration with activities that included horny toad racing, arm wrestling, water fights and a free barbecue.
- The seventh annual Steve Owens Memorial Liars Race was scheduled to be held at the Cliffhouse Marina. The boat race was sponsored by the Walker Lake Fire Department.
- Jamie Jackson won the “Miss Congeniality” title at the State High School Rodeo.
- The class of 1972 graduates planned an “H” Painting Party as part of their reunion festivities.
50 Years Ago
- Hawthorne Water System sought a long term loan from the Farmers’s Home Administration to provide pumping equipment and a storage facility. The FHA granted approval of a loan of up to $1 million.
- Additional funds for the Schurz area were procured by U. S. Senator Alan Bible. The total amount for the year was $275,000.
60 Years Ago
- W. D. Jeffers of Hawthorne was named Grand master of the Nevada State Odd Fellows.
- A U. S. Air Force helicopter set a nonstop world record near Hawthorne. The helicopter traveled 656.255 miles around pylons of an oval course.
- George Goodall, General Manager of the El Capitan, announced a series of free vacation trips to Hawaii to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the establishment.
- The Hawthorne Junior Legion baseball team, coached by Bob Loflin, won their fourth game in Sparks.
70 Years Ago
- A nineteen- year old youth from Flagstaff, Arizona was detained by the Hawthorne City Police for questioning as to the ownership of expensive photography equipment and musical instruments which he and a companion had in their possession. The youth confessed to slaying the owner of the property, a Minnesota man, whose body was found later near Williams, Arizona after the youth gave a description of an isolated area where the body was left.
- A man who threatened the lives of several people with a gun he had stolen from Coaldale was shot to death at the outskirts of Mina when he refused to disarm himself after he had been stopped at a roadblock.
- Loyd Wilson, Who was the State Senator from Mineral County and a former Sheriff & Assessor of this county was named by the Nevada industrial commission as its traveling auditor.
- Dinwiddie Construction Company of San Francisco was a low bidder on a contract to build three new buildings and rehabilitate others at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot. Cost of the project was $257,000.
80 Years Ago
- Nineteen young men from Mineral County left to serve in the US Army: Russell C. Browning, William A. Oliver, Donald F. McInnis, Robert W. Bryson, Clarence P. Reavis, Earl Hughes, Harry N. Butler, Richard Armstrong, Dawson S. Israel and Roy Johnson.
- The Red Cross sewing class completed numerous items for shipment overseas. Items shipped from this area included 46 pairs of pajamas, 33 dresses, 10 bed jackets, 30 knitted sweaters.
- Under the nationwide program of price “freezing,” local merchants were notified that they would have to file their March prices on commodities with the local rationing board. • Nick Mansfield became the new owner of the Desert Bar in Hawthorne.
90 Years Ago
- A.B. Ackerman, Assemblyman from Mineral County in 1917, filed for California State Assembly in Sacramento where he had been working as a newspaperman. Ackerman was co-author of the bill creating the Nevada Highway Department while he served in the Assembly from this country.
- County Commissioners adopted an ordinance prohibiting the sale or discharge of fireworks in the towns of Hawthorne and Mina.
- Virginia-Truckee Stage Lines sought permission from the Public Service Commission of Nevada to reduce service between Reno and Hawthorne to three days a week from the current six-day per week schedule.
- L.E. Cornelius was elected chairman, and Grace Thompson was elected secretary of the Mineral County Democratic Central Commit