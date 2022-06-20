Hawthorne residents showed up to the polls on Tuesday for the 2022 Primary Election. Along with the state offices on the ballot, Mineral County had races for Recorder, Clerk-Treasurer, Sheriff, a school board trustee seat and Hawthorne Township Constable. Polling places were open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. at the Hawthorne Library and Tribal Community Center in Schurz. Results weren’t available until after press time. A full recap will be in next week’s edition of the Independent-News.
