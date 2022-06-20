Kathy Chidester photos

Kathy Chidester photos

Hawthorne residents showed up to the polls on Tuesday for the 2022 Primary Election. Along with the state offices on the ballot, Mineral County had races for Recorder, Clerk-Treasurer, Sheriff, a school board trustee seat and Hawthorne Township Constable. Polling places were open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. at the Hawthorne Library and Tribal Community Center in Schurz. Results weren’t available until after press time. A full recap will be in next week’s edition of the Independent-News.