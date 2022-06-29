From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- On a hot and sunny day last Thursday, a small crowd gathered in front of the American Legion Hall in Hawthorne to honor old glory in a ceremony celebrating Flag Day.
- Senator Harry Reid announced that Mineral County Will receive $659,099 in Federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) payments, looking for a stancil services and improvements in areas such as education, law-enforcement, healthcare and infrastructure.
20 Years Ago
- The Lost Canyon fire still continues to rage on in Walker, California with 14,760 acres currently destroyed. During this time one home, a two car garage, one travel trailer and two outbuildings have been lost in the fire.
- Firefighters from Mineral County were given hands-on training with the use of the NORTHTREE Mobile Live Fire Trainer on Tuesday, June 18. This equipment has customized scenarios to fit the needs of the local firefighters.
- Last week members of the US Navy seal team 8 from Virginia were in town for desert training as well as live firing at the depot firing range.
30 Years Ago
- Contracts for two highway jobs in Mineral County were made by the State Highway Department, Frehner Construction was awarded the contract for construction work on State Highway 359 (Pole Line Rd). The amount of the contract was 1,244,283. The contract in the amount of $1,530,539/awarded to Granger construction company of Sparks for construction work on US 395 from the Buffalo Shop Store to Schurz.
- Members of the Mineral county Horsemens Association enjoyed an overnight ride to Virginia Creek in the nearby Sierras. They took horseback riders over the South Ridge looking down at Mundy Lake, and the next day they rode over the Sierras into Yosemite National Park and had lunch at Green Lakes.
- The Walker Lake Boat and Ski sponsored the National Speed Boat and Water Ski Association Marathon Waterski Races at the Cliff House Marina.
40 Years Ago
- Flag Day 1982 was a special day for Hawthorne Lodge number 1704 Benevolence and Protective to Ione, east of Gabbs. They presented their Liberty Bell ceremony and Dan returned home to raise a 38 star flag, which once blew over the county courthouse at Aurora and at the local Elks Hall on Fifth and F St.
- Soroptimist International of Hawthorne held installation ceremonies. Officers installed were Pat Kumler, President Joan McCloskey, recording secretary Rosa King and Freda Barton parliamentarian.
50 Years Ago
- Eight adult students received their high school diploma before the Mineral County School Board. It was the first time a group of adult graduates had assembled in front of the board to receive recognition and their diplomas.
- NAD Hawthorne Federal Credit Union announced a grand opening at their remodeling office in Babbitt to be held on Saturday. The announcement thanked Leigh Cox and his crew for the splendid job they did on the building.
- Mineral County High School held elections of officers. Brothers Dennis and Mark Harris were elected president and vice president. Student body officers were Tresa Emm, secretary and Courtney White, treasurer.
60 Years Ago
- A Woodlake, California man who had been lost in the mountains near the government pass was found 24 hours later by local officials, safe and unhurt.
- State Disabled American Veterans Commander, Elmer Warner of Hawthorne, presided at the state convention held in Hawthorne.
- Proposed development of a recreation area and trailer facility on Westshore Walker Lake were revealed by representatives of a newly formed corporation from California.
70 Years Ago
- High School graduating class numbered 28.
- Harold Deck resigned as Mineral County Power System manager and Steve Scanavino was appointed to the position.
- Mineral County planned to carry the power rate case to the United States Supreme Court. Preparatory to action, District Attorney L. E. Blaisdell was admitted to practice in the Supreme Court on a motion by Senator Pat McCarran.
80 Years Ago
- Less than 30 days after starting to rebuild Mike Gallo was preparing to open his bar and restaurant business which had been destroyed by fire.
- Auto use tax stamps for being sold at a cost of $45 each. The stamps are available at the post office.
- Joe Lupinski announced that the new Mina Theater, located in the Succetti Building north of Baker’s Bar on Main St., would open with the feature film “How Green Was My Valley”. Admission prices were 44 cents for adults and 15 cents for children, which included tax.
- Vearl Seevers was elected chief of the Hawthorne Volunteers Fire Department.
90 Years Ago
- A carload of Red Cross free flour arrived in Hawthorne for distribution to 100 applicants throughout Mineral county.
- T. M. Conley was re-elected chairman and J. W. “ Scoop” Connors continued as secretary of the Republican Central Committee of Mineral County.
- The body of a second man who drowned at Walker Lake April 22, Oscar Johnson was found June 14 on the east shore of Walker Lake about 2 1/2 miles from where the body of his partner, Arthur Parr was discovered.
- Mineral County Taxpayers Association was organized in Hawthorne with Senator John Miller elected president and County Clerk Sam Kelsey elected as secretary. Named as Director were Harry Louis, East Walker, Glenn Emminger, Mina, and Dick Pledge, Hawthorne.