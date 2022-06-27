On Tuesday, June 14, Mineral County residents cast their votes on who they think should advance to the general election to be the next governor, US senators, representative in Congress, and serve in local positions.

On a statewide scale, Mineral County residents overwhelmingly chose democratic candidate and incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (who received 81.63 percent of the votes) and republican Adam Laxalt (who received 59.25 percent of the votes) as the next US senator. Sam Peters received 50.27 percent of the votes in the US Representative in Congress race, beating Annie Black by 30 votes.

For Nevada governor, incumbent Steve Sisolak received 64.95 percent of the votes over Tom Collins, and will be on the next ballot running against Joey Gilbert who received 29.52 percent of the votes on the republican side of the Governor race. Joe Lombardo received 25.6 percent of the votes and Dean Heller received 24.91 percent of the votes.

John Miller will be running against incumbent Elizabeth Cano Burkhead for lieutenant governor.

Jim Marchant won the Secretary of State race and Michele Fiore won the State Treasurer race. Ellen Spiegel came out on top for the State Controller race and Tisha Black won 47.67 percent of Mineral County votes in the Attorney General race.

Robin Titus and Gregory Koenig edged out their competitors in the State Senate, District 17 and State Assembly, District 38 races, respectively.

In Mineral County, Teresa McNally received 443 votes over Cherrie George, who received 132.

Incumbent Cindy Nixon received 362 votes against Tammy Hamrey who had 214 votes for the County Recorder position. Bill Ferguson ran unopposed for the Mineral County Sheriff position and Candice Birchum ran unopposed for the School Board Trustee Outside Seat.

Gary Schaaf received 40.86 percent of the votes for Constable, while Tom Gallegos came in second with 34.33 percent of the votes and Rob Hoferer Jr. had 24.81 percent of the votes.

The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.