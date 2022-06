Elks Lodge Office for 2022: From left, Exalted Ruler, Nelson Wasserman; Leading Knight Jim Gunny Utterback; Loyal Knight, Tom Gallegos; Lecturing Knight, Robert Russell; Trustee, Ben Miller; Chaplain. Robert Devall; Filling in as Lodge Esquire, Mike Dormagala.

Not shown are: Treasurer, Tina Mancini; Tiler, Jeanett Cunningham; Trustee, Lois Mills Wasserman; Trustee, Eric Peterson and Trustee, Ann Harmon.