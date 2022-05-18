May 12: Reflections of the past

From the MCIN archives 10 Year Ago Andy Stinson of Hawthorne has won the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners 2011 Wayne E. Kirk Conservation award.

The annual Miss Armed Forces/ Jr. Miss Armed Forces Pageant was held Saturday, May 5, at the Convention Center.

On June 1, a group of ambitious young adults will be riding their bikes across the country in The So Many Roads Tour. From Portland Oregon to Portland Maine the group will be traveling via road bike, documenting their progress and sharing it with the thousands of people connected to their social sites and website. 20 Years Ago Senator Reid announced last week that Nevada will receive an unprecedented $270 million to help sportsmen, farmers and ranchers save Walker Lake and Pyramid Lake, restore wildfire habitat and protect farm and ranch land from sprawl.

Lori Buttrum, 32 of Hawthorne, was fatally injured when she was thrown from a quad on Friday, May 3 on Thorne Road. Both Buttrum and Robert Warden, who had been riding the quad, were transported to Mt. Grant General Hospital.

The Peace Officer Memorial ran through Mineral County. Those in law enforcement who participated were: Curtis Schlepp, Randy Adams, Brain Dillard, Brett Charlie and Kenny Bostic. 30 Years Ago The home of Victor and Tammy Montoya was completely destroyed by fire. The fire was reported to have started from an overheated kitchen range.

Five local girls competed for the honor of being named “Rodeo Queen 1992”.Those participating in the pageant were: Melinda Delaney, Melissa Spriggs Mills, Melody Minor, Gens Lee Wachsmuth and Rebecca Wiertsema.

Further exploration was being done by Aurora Partnership in the old mining camp of Aurora, southwest of Hawthorne. 40 Years Ago A truck belonging to the May Trucking Co. of Salem, Oregon overturned at the north end of Hawthorne when the driver made the turn and the heavy load shifted and caused the tractor and trailer to tip.

The Bureau of Land Management proposed to stop any further consideration of two wildlife study areas in Mineral County. The Huntoon Mine area and the Teels Marsh area no longer qualify as study areas on a decision of the Interior Board of Land Appeals.

Kerry Bowles, Deana Lynch and Robin Miller were candidates of the 1982 Miss Armed Forces Day contest.

Hawthorne Junior High track team took first place in a meet competing against teams from Gabbs, Schurz and Esmeralda County.

The Boy Scout Camp Outing was held in the Alum Creek Area. 50 Years Ago Eight young ladies entered the contest to be crowned Miss Mineral County 1972. They were: Shelly Rea Barton, Celena Brewster, Joyce Donaldson, Gere Fontelle Mosher, Julie Rea Rosemore, Sherrill Ruby Salisbury, Mary Serrano and Carol Sue Williams. (Mary Serrano was named queen).

A bill to promote economic development of the Walker River Indian Reservation was approved.

The Serpent track team captured first place over 20 other teams at the annual Lassen Elks Invitational track and field meet at Susanville, California.

The Parks and Recreation Commission was attempting to raise $3,000 needed for a heater for the local swimming pool.

Elks Teenager of the month was Michelle Courtney White and Lance M .Sato. Michelle was the daughter of Captain and Mrs Richard S. White , Co at NAD Hawthorne. 60 Years Ago Three local girls were named to the annual Girls State program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. They were Pamela Owens, Ramona Ray and Donna Sims. Named as alternatives were Denise Pollock, Linda Smalley and Roberta Wilson.

Disabled American Veterans Post in Hawthorne installed new officers Irving Johnson, Gene Kunzi, Barton Haning, Ralph T. Bricked and Louis Johnson, Department Commander, Elmer Werner, performed the installation.

Uncle Vane Day reminded us: “ When good friends walk beside us, on the trails that we must keep; are burden seems less heavy and the hills are not so steep. The weary miles pass swiftly, taken in the joyous stride; and all the world seems brighter when friends walk by our sides.” 70 Years Ago Dinwiddie Construction company of San Francisco was the low bidder on the contract to construct 11 inert storage buildings at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot on the bid of $746,000.

A publicized pistol match and formal dedication of the new pistol range were conducted at the Naval Depot. The range was named the “ Capitan J. S. Crenshaw Pistol Range” in honor of Capt. Crenshaw who was Commanding Officer at NAD Hawthorne at the time. 80 Years Ago The third of the three major fires that have threatened Hawthorne occurred 60 years ago (May 9, 1942) when an early morning fire completely destroyed Mike Gallo’s Inn (now the El Capitan) and Lawrence Masini’s Hawthorne Mercantile Store (located where the Bank of America and the El Cap parking lot is today).

More than 800 men in the 45- 65 age brackets are required to register for Selective Service.

Nevada Representative Walter Baring was scheduled to speak to the members of the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce.

The Hawthorne Rockets defeat the Yerington team in softball.

The class of 1943 was preparing Junior Prom in order to show their patriotism; all servicemen were to be let in for half-price (60 cents). The announcement concluded that due to defense measures, ladies would have to pay the 10 cents tax. 90 Years Ago Commander H. S. Babbitt arrived to assume duty as the Inspector of Ordnance in Charge at Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot succeeding Commander R. F. Bernard who had been in command since the Depot was commissioned in September of 1930. Commander and Mrs. Bernard left auto for a vacation on the east coast before he reported for assignment at the war college.

The first pour of concrete was made at the new two-story vault addition to the county courthouse on C Street.

Tim Cody, 80 year old miner, was acquitted by a jury on the first ballot of the charge of murdering James Kane at Mina on New Year’s Day. Cody had testified that it was the state’s chief witness, Woodrow Wilson, who struck Kane in the head with an axe when the three men argued during a New Year’s “drinking celebration “.

Hawthorne barber, “Buck” Bond, claimed that the popular yell at the barber college he attended in Missouri was: “ Cut his lip, rip his jaw, leave his face – raw, raw, raw.”