A head-on collision near Walker Lake claimed the life of one of the drivers Monday morning.

In the early hours of the day on June 6, the driver in a tan Ford Taurus who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, drove over the center line on US95 and struck an oncoming white Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced deceased shortly after, and the driver of the Taurus was then care flighted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Both drivers were white adult males, and the driver at-fault (who was behind the wheel of the tan Taurus) was allegedly impaired and had out-of-state license plates when this accident happened at 2:46 a.m.. No one else was involved in the crash.

A secondary incident occurred shortly after when a commercial vehicle came in a bit later and clipped the Taurus. It was a minor accident that was caused from the wreckage in the road and the driver of the commercial truck is ok.

The highway at Walker Lake was closed for about seven hours on the morning of June 6, reopening at 9:50 a.m.

Several law enforcement officers from the NHP Northern Command West and the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal crash.