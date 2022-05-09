Mineral County track and field athletes are doing quite well in the 1A ranks statewide as noted in the results at the end of the article.

Jaramillo reported, “The Serpents traveled to Douglas to compete in the Big George invitational on Saturday. It started off great with Senior Ryan Jaramillo throwing a personal best throw in shot put at 38’7. Then Isaac Torres, Cade Torres, Andre White and Triston Jones also ran a PR in the 4×200 relay at 1:35.70.

The next event was the 4×100. Ryan Jaramillo, Cade Torres, Andre White and Triston Jones finished 5th in an exciting race with a time of 47.0. Next was an event that was highly anticipated to be a great race between Isaac Torres and the 5A athletes. It became a battle between Torres and one of the Northern 5A leaders in the 300 hurdles with Torres finishing 2nd in a photo finish with a time of 43.5 and the 1st place ran a 43.3.

Makayla Lane ran in the 300 meter hurdles running a season best at 59.1. The last race of the day was the 4×400 relay and I didn’t know how it would turn out being our first one of the season and the guys did not let me down. Andre White, Isaac Torres, Brock Barton and Triston Jones won their heat and jumped into 1st in A1 in the North with a time of 3:51.

With one meet remaining, the Carson Invitational this Saturday, the Serpents have done outstanding in their events they lead most:

300m hurdles-1st

4×100 -1st 4×200 – 1st

4×400- 1st (2nd in state)

Long jump -2nd/3rd

Triple jump -1st

High jump – 2nd

Shot put – 1st (3rd in state)

Discus 2nd (5 in state)

And Jaramillo said the team has been doing this with only 6 athletes and they should compete for the team title!”

The 1 A Northern Regional meet is May 13-14 at Reed High School, followed by the state meet May 20-21 again at Reed High.