May 19: Reflections of the past

From the MCIN archives 10 Years Ago The history of the Walker Lake Serpent was highlighted in the Independent-News. Many believe the Walker Lake Serpent came to be in the 1960s, but that is far from the truth. Stories handed down by generations of Indians report of two living in the lake, being of human form; one man-one woman. Children were told not to make fun of them.

Toby Keith sang it best, when he wrote about the American Soldier. These hard working men and women put their lives on the line each day, so we may have the right to say what we wish, worship who we will and write whatever we want. 20 Years Ago Amanda Gallegos was selected as Miss Armed Forces Day 2002 at the pageant held Saturday May 11 in the El Capitan Trophy Room.

Wayne Seigmond of Sacramento, Ca and Sean Parker of San Francisco, CA Performed unique bicycle stunts. 30 Years Ago Miss Marlo Steele of Schurz was selected as “Miss Rodeo Queen 1992” at the pageant held in the Lakeview Room of the El Capitan. Mellissa Spriggs Mills was named as first princess and Deborah Felo was chosen as second princess.

Miss Monica Howlett of Hawthorne was crowned “Miss Armed Forces 1992” and her attendants were Michelle Herrebrugh and Crystal Williams. Residents of this area were ready to have another big celebration with the full schedule of events, including the return of the ever popular Armed Forces Day rodeo at the Hawthorne rodeo arena. 40 Years Ago Miss Robert Miller of Hawthorne was selected as “Miss Armed Forces of 1982.” The her attendance were Kerry Bowles and Miss Deanna Lynch.

Mineral County Commissioners held a flood session to assist local residents in formally protesting the recommendations made for this county under the Federal Flood Insurance Program. Residents of Walker Lake continued that the results of this study would create prohibitive cost of construction in this area.

US senator Howard Cannon and Governor Robert list headed a list of distinguished officials expected to join Mineral County residents for the annual Armed Forces Day celebration.

Leonard “ Slim” Williams was awarded an aluminum boat with motor and trailer in the annual El Cap fishing derby for his 5.5 pound Cutthroat trout which he caught January 2 at Walker Lake. 50 Years Ago The Mineral County Park and Recreation advised Jack Bott that they were in agreement with his volunteer committee’s recommendations to improve the Hawthorne Convention Center.

The Mineralite Drive In Theater scheduled a gold panning contest and treasure hunt.

Local Police hosted a beer party at Ski Beach at Walker Lake which it was estimated that more than 100 people participated in. 60 Years Ago The Mineral County High Serpents won the zone basketball championship with the record of 10 wins and no losses.

Grand prize winner in 1962 El Cap Cutthroat Trout Derby held at Walker Lake was Harry White of Hawthorne with his fish weighing in at 15.2 pounds. Harry was awarded $500 cash as his prize.

Cora Selbig was crowned “Carnival Queen” 1962 in reign over the annual Lions Club Carnival.

Two baskets of groceries were to be awarded at the Lions Club Carnival that was held at the Hawthorne Convention Center.

Uncle Vane Day remarked “Chester Marks says many new modern homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, wall-to-wall windows, and back to wall financing.” 70 Years Ago Nevada’s governor Charles Russell, along with Brigadier General EC Langmead of Norten Air Base, San Bernardino, California, were the guest speakers at the annual Armed Forces Day celebration in Hawthorne.

Sheriff Al Jensen announced that an organizational meeting would be held to form a boat patrol for Walker Lake.

Marines and sailors from the Naval Ammunition Depot had signed up to participate in a boxing match in Fallon. 80 Years Ago U. S. Senators Pat McCarran and Barkley L. Bunker announce that approval had been given for town wide improvements of streets at $24,008 would be made available for the project.

Increased enrollment necessitated increasing the Hawthorne Elementary Schools Staff to 11 for the 1942 fall term. There were four teachers on staff at the start of the 1941 fall term. High school plans to hire five teachers and additional to the principal.

The serpents took fourth place in the Western Nevada Track Meet. 90 Years Ago Andy Drumm of Fallon won the contract to oil the highway from Dutch Creek (now Barlow’s Ranch), to Kinkead. Dodge Brothers, also mod Fallon, contracted to coil 9 1/2 miles of the highway south of Fallon.

Floyd “Rosy” Hand, Mineral County High School’s star distance runner, set existing zone records in both mile and 880 at the Western Nevada meet in Reno. “Rosy” ran the mile in 4.44.1 and the half mile in 2:24. Ray McArthur finished first in the pole vault, and Ray Engblom tied for second in both the high and low hurdles, giving Hawthorne’s threeman track team fourth place in the zone meet.

County Auditor Helen Haeger refused to issue warrants for labor and material payment related to construction of the new vault at the courthouse, claiming that there was no money in the Repair Fund, and that the whole project was illegal.

Commissioners Guy McInnis and Sol Summerfield pointed out that the 1921 grand jury had recommended the construction using $2,245.03 which had been transferred from the Repair fund to the general fund and $6,253.33 in the interest and sinking fund. Commissioner John Wichman agreed with Haeger, blocking payments, while District Attorney Fred Wood sided with McInnis and Summerfield and indicated count action would be instituted to force the auditor to shoe the warrants.