From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- John Michael Montgomery, country superstar, will be in Hawthorne on May 17 to kick off 62nd Armed Forces Day festivities with a concert outside of Barley’s Sports Bar.
- Hawthorne residents are getting used to the sights and sounds of road construction, and as of last week they have found it difficult to even walk on some of the sidewalks.
20 Years Ago
- The 2002 Loon Festival will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Sportsman Beach.
- Recipients of the 2002 Silver Scholar Awards for Mineral County High School and Gabbs High School were: Grey Bryant, Sandhya Bhakti, Gail Trujillo, Amanda Jackson, Elizabeth Hogue, Jearnmey Chiaratti and Raya Lynn DeMars.
- Stacy Fisk received the certificate of application from undersheriff Ed Dyer for her help in obtaining a $100,000 technology grant.
30 Years Ago
- Plans were completed for the 1992 Nevada State Elks Association Convection to be held in Hawthorne on April 29 through May 3.
- Gary Schaaf, President of the Mineral County Horseman’s Association, announced that entries were open for the annual rodeo to be held during the Armed Forces Day celebration on May 17.
- Vic and Carolyn Trujillo were presented the annual Governor’s Tourism Development Award on behalf of V&C’s place in Hawthorne.
40 Years Ago
- A county picnic was held in Hawthorne at the Lions Park and most democratic candidates for office attended. State Democratic Party chairman Ken Heller was the master of ceremonies and Kerry Bowles was a local coordinator.
- Burn Security became the new security agent at the Hawthorne Army Ammunition Plant. Burns made the best offer with a $1.9 million budget. A total of 11 companies submitted offers.
- Winners were announced in the annual Walker Lake Easter Egg Hunt. Eggs were donated by the Cliff House and Betty Knipper was in charge of coloring and hiding the eggs. Randy Keuhey, Justin Blackburn, Shannon Dolan and Mark Herenstein were winners in the contest.
- Kenny Ray Owens was voted to the AA All-League Division 1 basketball team and was voted as the most valuable player. Owens was also named to the Kiwanis All-Star team.
- Marty Falcon was named to the Nevada All State Band.
50 Years Ago
- Hawthorne Soroptimists purchased a batting machine for the local youth. Martha Barlow, Rosa King and Catherine Davis presented the machine to Jack Elmore, Keith Neville, and Conelious Williams, the coaches of the high school and Little League teams.
- Strong resistance to proposed land use regulations of the towns of Luning and Mina was evident at two meetings of the county commissioners who were asked to reject the proposal of the county planning commission to include these towns in a master plan and use ordinance.
60 Years Ago
- Nevada Federation of Women’s Club held their state Convention in Hawthorne. All meetings were scheduled to take place at the Civic Center and Captain Frederick B Clarke, commanding officer at the NAD was to give a special talk at the breakfast meeting about the installation.
- Walter Neal was confirmed as Postmaster for the Hawthorne Post Office.
- Uncle Vane Day said: “No the odds seem a million to one against you, if you bet on your own initiative and ability, you have a good chance to win.”
70 Years Ago
- Ted Farrell Fallon was serving as foreman with construction work on the new Mineral County High School Building. Farrell was a former resident of Hawthorne and had served as Justice of the Peace in Hawthorne.
- Hawthorne-Babbitt bowlers won their share of awards at the statewide women’s tournament in Elko. El Capitan team won the title B and the Hawthorne Hornets took class C honors.
- A community-wide committee was formed endeavoring to obtain a dentist for the Hawthorn area. Keith Mount, representing the volunteer firemen was chosen as chairman of the committee and Thelma May representing the BPW was named secretary.
- Adjustment was made in CB power rate schedule to lower charge for water service.
80 Years Ago
- The newest and most modern addition to the Hawthorne‘s business district – Azbill’s Drive- In Grocery and Market- held their Grand Opening. Public was invited to a chance without obligation, to inspect a new store.
- A operetta in three acts, “ Young America Sings” is performed by the girls and boys glee club of Mineral County High School. Solo parts were taken by Emogene Taylor, Ruth Collins, Dick Taylor, Earnstine Thorwith, Dolly Mae Wright, Pauline Mitchell and Frances Combs.
- New draft orders were issued at the fourth registration under the select service law. All men who had reached their 45th birthday had not yet reached their 65th birthday were to register.
90 Years Ago
- Lt. W. O. Hilabride, who served as assistant officer in charge of the construction at the naval depot since 1929, was transferred to the Bureau of Yards and Docks in Washington DC.
- T. O. McKinnon, Ford dealer at Mina, drove one of the new Ford V-8 models from San Francisco and showed it off at Mina. It was to be on display in Hawthorne at a later date.
- Bert Belzer was treated for an infection in his hands which was caused when he drove silver from a shovel handle while “mucking” rocks following a rock slide on the highway at Walker Lake.
- Rhodes Alkali and Chemical Company were shipping a carload of sodium sulfate from Rhodes March ten miles south of Mina every two days.