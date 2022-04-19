From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- Thanks to Linda Young, plans to put in a community garden in front of the art and culture center as well as introducing water tolerant plants to beautify the front of the center were made.
- Mineral County ranked last among the state’s 16 countries in terms of overall health, according to a study by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
- The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, Mineral County held a community leadership training on February 22-23, 2011. A group of 16 community members came together to learn and experience what community leadership really is. The program, guided by Marlene Rebori, Ph.D. who is a community engagement specialist with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, focused on rural community leadership and what aspects make a community truly successful.
20 Years Ago
- Senator Harry Reid addressed a package summit in Hawthorne, promising to launch a new effort to save endangered Walker Lake. He stated that he already had gotten federal money for scientific studies of Walker Lake and the rivers that flow into it.
- The Mineral County School Board selected Steve Cook as the new school superintendent after the resignation of Dr. George W. Bates. He had been serving as the Interim Superintendent since his appointment by the board on November 27, 2001.
- Old county records were moved from the old courthouse to the Mineral County Museum where Georgana Mayne stated she had a program to categorize them.
30 Years Ago
- Law officers held their POST (Peace Officer Standards Training) at the Hawthorne airport with seventeen officers from Yerington, Fallon and Hawthorne participating in the driving skills tests.
- Unincorporated town status was approved by the Mineral County Board of Commissioners for the community of Walker Lake. The effective date for the action was set for April 16.
- Charles Jackson of Mina filed for his second term as County Commissioner, Seat B. Jackson also served on the TV District Board, as chairman of the Park and Recreation Board, on the Young Citizens Board, as chairman, he also served on the Mineral County Economic Development Board. Jackson also represented Mineral County on the state land administration board.
- The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department sponsored a K-9 & Drug Dog training seminar in Hawthorne.
40 Years Ago
- Walker Lake residents expressed concern over the rigid building code requirements relative to flood control proposals.
- Governor Robert List announced that the old Mineral County Courthouse had been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The courthouse built in 1873, originally served as the Esmeralda County Courthouse from 1883 to 1907 and later as the first Mineral County courthouse from 1911 to 1974.
50 Years Ago
- Binding arbitration was set on two issues of the school contract with teachers. The issues were wages and index salary schedules and political leave.
- Juveniles were held following the burglary of Davis Market. Items taken included ammunition, liquor and cigarettes.
- Mineral County was first in the state to receive special assistance for the administrator of a community food program. The allotment was $4,297.
60 Years Ago
- NAD employees received a wage increase. Level 2 employees increased six cents to $2.24 per hour; Level five increased nine cents to $2.50 per hour, Level 11 increased ton$2.73 as announced by the office of Industrial Relations in Washington, DC.
- Lions Club members announce that there would be several new features to the annual Lions Carnival and ask for special support of the queen contacts that would be held in conjunction with the carnival.
- Authorization was given to sell a number of Babbitt houses at public auction.
70 Years Ago
- BPO Elks elected officers for the 1952 through 1953 terms. Edward J Miller was named exalted ruler and others holding offices in the Lodge were Russell C. Baker, William McDonald, Arne Hansen, John Billings, Joseph Berlat, William Gifford, and Andrew Erickson.
- The second and final reading of the proposal amendment to the Hawthorne city businesses license ordinance was held by the city Council at the Civic Center.
80 Years Ago
- A contract for construction of three additional classrooms at the Hawthorne Elementary school was signed by the School Board of Trustees. The most of the building was to be approximately $18,000.
- Call for bids position by the Hospital Board of Trustees for an addition to the County Hospital which increases rooms for patients and necessary rooms.
- Gloria Springer won a $25 bond and a silver metal in the American Legion oratorical contest.
- The government requested bids on rentals of a building suitable for a post office in Hawthorne.
90 Years Ago
- Ed Gunn and Betty Harrington called contested races for the school trustee position in Mina School District, and elected trustees in the Hawthorne district were Mary McCloskey, Martin Chiatovich and Tom Conelly.
- The County Commissioners agreed to make a $1,500 loan to Mineral County High School to be repaid in July.
- The fishing season opened at Walker Lake on April 1 and many out of town Sportsmen, including Governor Fred Balzar, Lt. Governor Morley Griswold and Prison Warden Matt Penrose from Carson City, were on hand.