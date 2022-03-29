In a recent press release from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation stated that seasonal adjusted employment rates was 5.2% in January of this year which decreased by 0.1% from December, 2021. Seasonally adjusted estimates accounted for regularly seen employment patterns change stemming from things such as jobs associated with holiday hiring,

And holiday and weather seasons. The following estimates are not seasonally adjusted. In the three metropolitan statistical areas, the unemployment rates were 5.9% in Las Vegas, 3.2% in Reno, and 3.5% in the Carson City area in January of 2022. In Nevada’s counties the unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 1.9%. Clark County had the highest rate at 5.9%. More information can be found at https://nevadaworkforce.com.