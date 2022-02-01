Hawthorne’s Keith Neville recently received recognition for many years of service to Nevada High School students by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA). In addition to Neville’s strong presence with the NIAA, he was a Mineral County teacher and coach for more than three decades. He is currently the president of the Mineral County School District Board of Trustees. This is Neville’s 8th year on the school board.

Courtesy photo

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association recently honored Keith Neville for his many years of service to Nevada high school students.

The NIAA is the governing body of high school athletics and activities in the Silver State as recognized by the Nevada State Legislature. The original organization was formed in 1922 and has continued developing and enforcing high school athletic welfare and safety standards, and eligibility policies.

Mr. Neville was one of the first coaches in Nevada to receive the Coaches and First Aid certification offered by the NIAA. Later, he was selected as NIAA Coach of the Year 11 times, inducted to the NIAA Hall of Fame in 2004, and elected to the NIAA Board of Control in 2017.

“Coach Neville is a constant supporter of secondary athletics at a state and local level,” stated Mineral County School District Superintendent Andre’ Ponder. “In addition to his time in the classroom, on the field, in the bleachers, and the boardroom, Mr. Neville has worked tirelessly to improve sports facilities, fields and the entire athletic program. It is with honor that I acknowledge Neville’s NIAA award and with pride that we celebrate Mineral County’s own, Coach Neville.”