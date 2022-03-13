This year marks the midterm elections and there are a lot of positions to fill. Fortunately, the open filing period for candidacy in the State of Nevada began March 7, 2022, lasting through March 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for non-judicial terms (through the County Clerk’s Office).

Late last year, several people left their county jobs when they either retired or resigned for various reasons. Among these include District Attorney Sean Rowe, Mineral County IT Specialist Brett Towe, Parks and Recreation Director Christina Boyles, Chief Deputy Clerk Brenda Jones, and County Health Nurse Laura Bateman.

The Mineral County Partisan offices now open to candidates (for 4-year terms) are as follows: County Assessor; Clerk-Treasurer; County Commissioner Seat C; District Attorney ; Public Administrator and Recorder.

The Mineral County Non-Partisan offices now open to candidates (for 4-year terms) are as follows: Sheriff; Constable; Two positions on the Hospital Board of Trustees; Two positions on the School District Board of Trustees; Television District No. 1 Board Member; Two positions on the Walker Lake Water General Improvement District.

All Mineral County partisan offices as well as the Hawthorne Township Constable and Mineral County Sheriff positions are salaried with full benefits.

Additionally, there are a few openings for 2 years unexpired Mineral County Non-Partisan positions: Hospital Board Trustee; School Board Trustee (Outside County Seat); Three positions on the Television District No. 1 Board; Three positions on the Walker Lake Water General Improvement District.

An “unexpired position” means that someone was appointed to that role and the person within that position must run in this election to finish out the term.

Since the candidacy filing period opened on March 7, a few people rushed to the County Clerk’s Office to put their hat in the ring. ClerkTreasurer Teresa McNally filed to maintain her seat that she was appointed to in January of this year, saying that the reason she is running is because she believes she can add value to the community. McNally moved to Mineral County in 1987 and says, “I love the people, the surroundings…everything I enjoy is all right here.”

Larry Grant also filed his intention to run for County Commissioner Seat C (currently held by Christine Hoferer), and Jaren Stanton filed to keep his District Attorney job that he was also appointed to this January.

Tammy Hamrey filed to run for the Recorder position, and Undersheriff Bill Ferguson is hoping to claim the title of Mineral County Sheriff to replace Randy Adams. Nancy Rutherford is running for a position on the Hospital Board.

For more information about how to run for office in Mineral County, visit http://mineralcountynv.us/ or visit the courthouse on 105 South A Street in Hawthorne.