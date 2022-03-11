Beginning this weekend, the baseball and softball seasons begin for the Serpents with the El Capitan tournament. Most everyone feels the same as softball coach Jason Cardenas said in an interview, he is looking for a good season “and I’m very glad that we have a full season this year. It’s nice to be back when we are supposed to be back.” Last year was a tough one for all teams because they were only allowed a six-week season due to COVID restrictions imposed on sporting events by Governor Sisolak at the time.

The Lady Serpents finished with a 7-9 record and 4-6 in the 1A Northern League.

Cardenas said the Serpents will be a young team, comprised mostly of underclassmen. “Our team is comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores,” he said. Lexi Inman is the team’s only returning senior player. Junior Faylyn Wedekind is also expected to be a main player on the team.

Cardenas has high hopes for a newcomer to the team, freshman Raeane Johnson, who will be a starter at the shortstop position.

And he figures that Inman and Amaya Reyes will be the two main pitchers for the team with the catching duties handled most of the time by Olivia Ortiz.

Cardenas said the outlook for the team this season is “a young team who will have a lot of learning to do. I think every one of my players has a great opportunity to develop into a good softball player.”

Larry Jackson will be the assistant coach and the team will have four volunteer coaches, Brian Dillard, Nicole Mathias, Lyndsey Burrall and Hailey Lahre.

For the baseball team, coach Darren Hamrey reported that he also is excited about rebuilding this season. “We have a lot of young talent with great potential to add to the nucleus of the season, which will allow us some freedom to move players around in different positions.”

The Serpent boys did not have a very good year in last year’s shortened season, finishing with a 2-8 record and 0-6 in the 1A Northern.

“We’ll be moving players around,” Hamrey said,” looking to put the puzzle pieces in the correct locations. But we will be tapping into the young talent that we have and expect to be in the running in the playoffs. Both the softball and baseball programs begin this weekend playing on their home fields at the high school, Softball teams expected to participate in the baseball round robin play include Mineral County as the host team, Mammoth from California, Lone Pine, Silver Stage, and North Tahoe.

There will be just four teams in the softball tournament. Pyramid Lake dropped out leaving just Lone Pine, Silver Stage and host Mineral County.

After the El Capitan tourney, both the softball and baseball teams have a non-league double header hosting Yerington March 12 and then traveling to Mammoth for baseball and softball action on March 15.

Phillip Jaramillo’s track team begins their season at the 48th Annual Fallon Elks Invitational March 19.