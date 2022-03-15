My beloved husband Adam Valdez passed away at home February 20, 2022. He was born December 4, 1961 to Henry and Lee Valdez, here in Hawthorne. He grew up and graduated from Mineral County High School.

After graduation, he joined the Army. After his service, he returned to Hawthorne where he lived and had 5 children, Adam, Monique, Michael, Selena and Victor.

He moved away for a while and in 2014 he came back. November 20, 2014, Adam married Tamrah (Regusci).

He is survived by his parents, children, wife, sisters and brothers, numerous nieces and nephews, and all his grandchildren. And no one can count all of his friends. Adam you will be missed, we all love you.