

Kevin Lee St.Germaine passed away at Mt Grant General Hosptail on March 12, 2020.



Kevin was born May 12, 1960 to ILA Gruber and Gary St.Germaine Sr in Duluth, Minnesota. Kevin served four years in the Army and 4 years in the Army Reserves,in Fort Lenardwood,Missouri and Duluth Minnesota.

Kevin moved to Nevada in 2014 after visiting Walker Lake.



He loved his football, “Avid Viking fan” Pool,Darts,Fishing,Camping and his BBQs.



Kevin was preceded in death by his parents,sister Kim StGermaine and son Travis St Germaine. He leaves behind his brothers Gary St.Germainer Jr,Robbie St.Germaine, Jim St.Germaine and sister Michelle St.Germaine, also sons Mason and Jameson St.Germaine and daughter Savanna St.Germaine.



For all who knew Kevin aka “Corky” he will be missed. Per family request there will be no services.

