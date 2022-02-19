Mineral County, the two-time defending state champion, will begin defense of that title when they take part in the Central League tournament this Friday and Saturday at Tonopah High School.

The boys (14-6, 7-3) finished second in the league standings behind Pahranagat, due mostly in part to the two losses they suffered on the road trip to Alamo and Lund Feb. 4-5.

But the boys bounced back and handled Beatty fairly easily 60-31, on Senior Night this past Saturday, which was their official end of the regular season. However, because the Serpents couldn’t play a game in Tonopah in January because not enough officials were available, that meeting, both boys and girls was played Feb.15 in Tonopah.

In the Tonopah game, coach Summerbell reported Andre White led all scorers with 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Ryan Jaramillo had 13 points and Isaac Torres added eight points and handed out five assists. Tucker Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds. The Serpents got another fine game from DeVayne Isom as he recorded six steals and three assists. It was Senior night for our three seniors and a good last home game for them, Torres, Jaramillo and Moses Dominguez, who ended his home court career hitting on a couple of three-point shots for six points.”

The Lady Serpents also closed out their regular season on Senior Night, honoring the team’s only senior, Faith Hamabata-Davis, by scoring a 39-25 win over Beatty.

Davis was the leading scorer with 14 points, earning the Lady Serpents their second win of the season with a record 1-8, 2-15, before going into the make-up game at Tonopah (3-6, 6-12) Feb. 15.

While the girls did not make it to the league tournament this weekend, the Serpent boys did and the pairings for the tourney have MCHS (14-6, 7-3) matched up with Lund (13- 6. 7-3) in the Friday semifinals. Pahranagat Valley (21-4, 9-1) plays Beatty (9-7, 4-6) in the other semifinal. The championship game will be at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Both finalists will then advance to the state tournament in Las Vegas Feb 24-26. The first Class 1A games will be at the Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus, the semifinals on Friday move to Chaparral High School and the boy’s state championship game will be back at the Cox Pavilion at 3:30 p.m.