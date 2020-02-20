The Mineral County High School boys basketball team put a ribbon on a perfect conference record last week when they picked up a pair of wins to finish out the regular season slate.

After taking care of Smith Valley 72- 43 last Tuesday, the Serpents traveled to Round Mountain and beat the Knights 67-34. Treven Wachsmuth led the way with 16 points in the win.

On Saturday, a great crowd turned out to celebrate Senior Night as the Serpents downed Tonopah, 77-35. Five senior boys were honored: Seth Bozzi, Treven Wachsmuth, Ethan Nelms, Alex Palacious and Tony Torres. Wachsmuth led all scoring with a season high 34 points while Bozzi had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Nelms added 14 points.

The wins ran the Serpents record to 22-4 overall and a perfect 10-0 in the 1A Central League. The boys will be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and will enjoy a bit of rest now before hosting the regional tournament in Hawthorne next week.

The Mineral County girls narrowly escaped Round Mountain with a 46-42 overtime win on Friday, just three days after dropping its first conference game to Smith Valley.

Lashay Stephens led the way for the shorthanded Serpents with 22 points and Jesslyn Gomez finished with 11 points.

The girls went on to struggle in the first quarter the next day and ended up losing to Tonopah on Senior Night, 52-45. Stephens scored 21 points in the loss while Cheyenne Walker finished with 11 and Faith Hamabata-Davis had 10.

The losses dropped the Serpents to 19-3 overall and 9-2 in league play with one game left on Saturday at Sierra Sage. They still sit in first place in the 1A Central League and can clinch the top seed with a win.