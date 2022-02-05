From the MCIN Archives
10 Years Ago
- The Mineral County Regional Transportation Commission moved in its meeting on Jan. 18 to give a recommendation to the Mineral County Board of Commissioners to go ahead with the shutting off of an alley light.
- Two county commission seats and all five Mineral County School Board Trustee seats were up for grabs in the Mineral County election race. Along with the office of Public Administrator, Hospital Board Trustees, Television District Board members and Walker Lake GID members.
20 Years Ago
- Mrs. Elsie Capdevill was honored for her role in helping the state Board of Education to form a curriculum guide as a standard format for teachers in Nevada.
- Richard Irvin was named Firefighter of the Quarter by Fire Chief Burton Package for DZHC.
30 Years Ago
- The Hawthorne Lady Serpents won first place in the annual Gabbs Lions Club basketball tournament. The Austin boy’s team won first place in the boys division.
- Hawthorne Justice of the Peace Vic Trujillo Was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Nevada Justice and Municipal Judges Association.
40 Years Ago
- Carolyn Trujillo was elected president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce. Also elected to serve was Marvin Pepperas Vice President and Norma Joyce Scott as Secretary treasurer. At the first meeting of the year for the Chamber how discussion regarding individual retirement accounts was held an County Commissioner Harry Poe discussed water recourse in the county.
- Sheriff Lou Schuh made a year end report for the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department that included 466 adult arrests.
50 Years Ago
- A team of military and civilian officials from Washington DC spent Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning on a briefing tour of the Hawthorne Naval ammunition dipper to make comprehension surveys of existing facilities and of future needs.
- The Mineral County Planning Commission approved a plan to zone the town Luning and Mina and set March 8 as a date for the public hearings.
- The Nevada Department of Wildlife initiated a task force for Walker Lake following a visit to Schurz by Governor Mike O’Callaghan.
60 Years Ago
- The owner of the Mr. Montgomery Bar was bound over to District Court on a charge of assault with intent to kill following a preliminary hearing before a Justice of the Peace L. E. Cornelius of Mina. Testimony purchased at the Stop and Shop Market in Hawthorne for 49 cents.
70 Years Ago
- Two agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and two truck drivers who were stranded in a snow draft on the Pole Line Road 25 miles south of Hawthorne, were rescued by Sheriff Al Jensen using the county Jeep and Breaking a path for the Nevada Garage wrecker.
- The federal government authorized construction of 150 new homes in Hawthorne under a defense housing project.
80 Years Ago
- A grant for almost $50,000 was approved by President Franklin D Roosevelt to expand the Mineral County Hospital and relieve emergency overcrowded conditions.
- Proposed addition to the Mineral County High School, costing $48,100 was approved by the President as a defense.
90 Years Ago
- C. E. Tadlock and Frank Williams were found guilty of disturbing the peace following a well attended jury trial in Hawthorne’s Justice Court. Members of the jury were Dick Pledge, Mike Dondero, A. M. Thompson and Owen Bott, who recommended leniency, Judge Ted Ferrel fined each man $50;. The men were arrested because of their conduct following the wedding of Williams’ daughter to Tadlock’s son.
- On behalf of a group of unpaid workers who had labor claims against Kernick Divided Mining Company, Labor Commissioner William Royle sought an injunction to block a sheriff’s sale of the property at Sodaville to satisfy a judgment held by Grace V. Ward of Reno, until after the labor claims had been settled.