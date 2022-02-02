Dear Editor,

To the person or persons who entered my property by trespassing and took my drill and other tools. We have not done a complete inventory of the tool shed. We don’t know if there are more items missing. I was going to call the police but my daughter stopped me. The items are not worth the trouble.

I hope you feel a little guilty of trespassing and theft.

If you believe in God and the (Ten Commandments he left) read and know Sixth (6) which states: (Thou Shalt Not Steal).

Think about it.

May God forgive you. I have

Henry Valdez