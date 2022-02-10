Country hit-maker Lacy J. Dalton will be making an appearance at The Yerington Theatre for the Arts in Yerington, Nevada on Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 pm for a special live performance! Her new favorites and classic hits including “16th Avenue,” “Crazy Blue Eyes,” “Black Coffee,” Everybody Makes Mistakes,” Takin’ It Easy,” and more are sure to make for a memorable night of music and entertainment. Dalton’s legendary career and many years of experience will be on display at this world-famous venue for a night that fans will not want to miss.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www. eventbrite.com/e/lacy-j-dalton-concert-tickets-242059866577.

“I think it’s really wonderful there is a great little playhouse like the Yerington Theater for the Arts in a small town like Yerington,” shares Dalton. “It is a really lovely place to play and we are all looking forward to the show. It’s so great that the community supports live entertainment in their town to keep the arts active in rural areas.”

Dalton recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of one of her albums and most well-known songs to date, “Takin’ It Easy,” which was released in July 1981. The hit title track is the highest-charting single of Dalton’s career, having reached number 2 on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and received a Million Airplay Award from BMI. The easygoing tune was co-written by Dalton and Mark Sherill before being produced by Billy Sherill. Also included on this album, “Everybody Makes Mistakes” continues to be one of Dalton’s most requested singles, resonating a lesson we can all learn from. The crowd in Yerington, NV will certainly have a good time helping Dalton celebrate this milestone at The Yerington Theatre for the Arts!

Dalton has received several notable awards over the years including a certified Gold record as the only female duet on Willie Nelson’s album, ‘Half Nelson.’ She was also awarded Strictly Country Magazine’s President’s Choice award for best well-written music for ‘Boundless Skies’, and the Pete Huttlinger Award for Music Excellence for the CD ‘Last Wild Place Anthology.’