After nearly two weeks off, the Mineral County High boys basketball team returned to the floor last week for a pair of conference games.

Playing in its first game since Bishop on Dec. 28, the Serpents were well-rested and were able to pick up wins in both games.

“We just haven’t had a lot of games, so it was nice to get back on the court,” said Serpents coach Pete Summerbell. Mineral County had its game canceled against Smith Valley and Lone Pine, and only played one game against Bishop when they were set to play at least four in a tournament involving other teams.

So when it was time to return to the court, the Serpents were ready. They knocked off Round Mountain 63-13 on Friday and defeated Tonopah 61-23 the next day. Issac Torres led the way with 11 points and DeVayne Isom had seven assists in the Round Mountain win. Andre White had a game-high 15 points and four steals against the Muckers while Ryan Jaramillo pulled down eight rebounds.

The team had 39 steals over the twogame set.

“Great to get back in the swing of things and give our guys some confidence,” Summerbell said.

He added that the starters played a limited amount of minutes due to the blowouts, so his bench players were able to get some work in.

The wins improve the Serpents record to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the 1A Central. They are set to welcome Pahranagat Valley (12-3) on Friday for their only game this weekend.

The Mineral County girls will also host the Panthers on Friday after dropping its first two league games to fall to 1-9 on the season.