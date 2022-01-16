A crash on SR 360 in Mineral County left a California semitruck driver dead last week.

On Wednesday, December 29, at 02:17 a.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a single commercial vehicle rollover on SR 360 and Mineral County mile marker 14.

A preliminary investigation shows that a white 2018 Freightliner tractor with a loaded box trailer was traveling east, and for unknown reasons, the tractor and trailer left the roadway to the right. The driver steered left, reentered the roadway abruptly and then drove off the roadway to the right a second time. The tractor and trailer then overturned on its side.

The driver of the freightliner (Crossifixio Smith, a 23-year-old California resident) succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased while being transported to an area hospital.

This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division Northern Command West Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) – Case #211202183. If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.