Roger Dale Cunha Sr. passed away December 23, 2021. He was a member of the Walker River Paiute Tribe and lifelong resident of Schurz, NV.

Roger recently retired from SOC at the Hawthorne Army Depot, in 2020. Roger worked there for 37 years in various roles.

He is preceded in death by his mother Delores M. Williams and brother Calvin C. Birchum. He is survived by his wife Fawn Cunha, brothers: Ronnie Birchum and Charles D. Birchum, step brothers: Elvin Willie of Schurz and Eddie Willie of Santa Rosa, CA. Sisters: Joni M. Birchum, Joleen Birchum, and Eileen Birchum, step sisters: Linda Willie of Schurz and Karen Harrison of San Lorenzo, CA. Children: Anne Marie Neher (and Nick) of Fernley, NV, Roger D. Cunha Jr. (and Danielle) of Reno, NV, Stacey Jones of Bayard, NE, Misty Rosemore (and Harley) of Mary Esther, FL, and Steve Jones (and Mandy) of Alliance, NE. Grandchildren: Kaylee Jurich, Austin Roberts, Morganne Neher, Austin Neher, Samantha Neher, Kass Moore, Trysten Cunha, Kenadie Cunha, Travis Willhoite, Lucas Jones, Elise (babygirl) Lilly, Justice Rosemore, Memory Rosemore, Tristin Grubham, and Brenden Jones. Great Grandchildren: Preston Cunha, Bentley Cunha, Maddie, Maggie, Alexis and Davina Willhoite. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger was dearly loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Roger – BA-NEE-TAHWAH

A memorial service was held at the Schurz gymnasium on December 30, 2021 at 11 a.m.