Dear Editor,

Why doesn’t our government attempt getting us masks like the N-95 masks that actually work? Might it end covid here? Or is it a bogus mandate in order to harvest more illegal votes? If the government really, really wanted to end this virus you would think the easiest and cheapest, would be to issue masks that actually work blocking this virus from entering our body. But it seems that wearing mere dust masks, looking like we are trying to avoid it, is enough. Looking like and actually stopping this virus is two completely different aspects of the present virus. I guess if the virus sees us wearing any kind of mouth and nose cover, it will not attempt entering our bodies. I really didn’t think a virus has the ability to think but maybe this administration thinks it will.

– Lawrence Worthen

Walker Lake