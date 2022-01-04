With the beginning of the new year, the Mineral County boys and girls basketball teams will see all of the action from now on in the 1A Central League.

The boys were supposed to have a game at Bishop, California Dec. 28 and as the new year gets underway their first games will be Jan. 7 at Round Mountain and Jan. 8 in Hawthorne against Tonopah.

Jan. 14, the teams host Pahranagat Valley and Jan. 22 at home with Lund. Jan. 22 they will play at Beatty, then Jan. 28 at home with Round Mountain and Jan. 29 traveling to Tonopah.

The February schedule has an away set at Pahranagat Valley in Alamo and Lund Feb. 4-5. The final league game before league playoffs will be Feb. 12 hosting Beatty.

Sites and times for the 1A Central playoffs will be determined later.

Mineral County boys are the two-time defending 1A state champions from 2019 and 2020 and have won three of the last four since 2017.