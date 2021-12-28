Juan Alfredo Villarreal, went to be with his Heavenly Father on 3 Nov 2021, in Las Vegas, NV. Juan was born & raised in Hawthorne, NV on Nov. 5, 1965 to J. Guilberto & Eduvijen (Martinez) Villarreal. He graduated from Mineral County High School in 1984.

After graduation he moved to Ridgecrest, CA & resided there for 10 years. He worked at the Naval Air Warfare Center, China Lake, CA as a data clerk. While living in Pagosa Springs ,CO he worked as a cook at an Italian Restaurant. Then he moved to Grand Junction, CO & worked for a road construction company as a flagger. Juan enjoyed reading, listening to music, as well as spending time camping, hunting, fishing & riding his motorcycle with family & friends. He enjoyed & participated in Boy Scouts as a young man.

Juan was preceded in death by his Mother; Eduvijen (Martinez) Villarreal, Father; J. Guilberto Villarreal, Grandparents; Juan Y. & Emilia (Duran) Villarreal & Alfredo DeJesus & Jenara (Lobato) Martinez. As well as numerous aunts, uncles & cousins.

Survived by his Sister; Mary (Tom) McConnell, Brothers; Antonio Villarreal Sr. & Ricardo (Joanna Capazzi) Villarreal, Nephews; Duane (Carolyn) McConnell & Antonio Villarreal Jr., Niece; Christina (Anthony) Estrada, Great-niece Grace McConnell, Great-nephews; Angel (Brook) Ramirez, Tommy Ramirez, Phillip Hay, Alex & Dayton Conseur.

As per Juan wishes, no services will be held & his body was donated to Life Science & was accepted on his birthday.