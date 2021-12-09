April 24,1964 – November 12, 2021

Our beloved Jay passed away on Nov. 12, 2021. He was born in Reno, Nev. to Amanda and Fred Parker, lived in Reno and Tonopah.

He worked at Washoe Medical Center until he joined the Army. He was a helicopter mechanic in the Army and at Top Gun at Fallon Naval Air Base.

He moved to Hawthorne in 1997. Jay was known for his homemade jerky which he gave to people. He loved his garden, movies, sports and music.

He was preceded in death by his son Joshua, mom Amanda Chilcott, dad Fred Parker and nephew Jocko. He is survived by his wife Pam, son Jay “JJ”, half-sister Janice and half-brothers Chuck and Carl.

Jay was taken away too early and will be greatly missed!