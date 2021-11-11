From the MCIN archives

10 Years Ago

• Carrying on a long standing tradition, Sheriff Michael Dillard opened up the Mineral County Sheriff’s Garden to a stampeding group of about 130 Hawthorne Primary 1st-3rd graders, who were allowed to take the opportunity to pick the pumpkin that best suited them.

• Just days before their final game as a member of the Mineral County High School football team, the Mineral County Independent-News caught up with the seniors to get their thoughts on their high school football career, and how they were feeling heading into their last game.

• The West Wendover Nevada Fire Simulator Trailer was once again in town for training.

20 Years Ago

• A belated memorial was held for Jack Bott on November 3 at Lions Park.

• Nathan Hartman and Shasta Brown were given Student of the Month certificates from Wayne Kichenmaster, Exalted Ruler of Hawthorne Elks Lodge. Both are students at Mineral County Junior High School.

• The 2001 racing season at the Hawthorne Speedway came to an end on October 21 with the ever popular El Capitan Classic.

30 Years Ago

• Mount Grant received its first snowcap of the year.

• Lloyd Brown was awarded a plaque in recognition of the 299 game he bowled at the Babbitt Bowling Alley. This was the highest game ever bowled at the local alley, beating out Allen Lee’s 298 game he bowled in 1982.

• High Point Champions for the 1991 racing season at the Western Nevada Dirt Track Racing Association track in Hawthorne were: Beth Donahue (Pure Stock, 751 points), Monte Dennis (Hobby Stock), 601 points) and Larry Wright (Mini Stock, 500 points).

40 Years Ago

• First place winners of the Centennial Amateur Golf tournament held at the Walker Lake Golf Course were Jerry Neef, Mike Matz, Mo Lake, Joe Viani and Mike Fitzgerald.

• Several employees of Day and Zimmerman/ Basil Corporation filed complaints against the company after the claimed grievances had been resolved.

• Heidi Diede was pictured in the Independent-News with a display of giant pumpkins grown by her grandparents, Tom and Betty Knipper of Walker Lake.

• Jim and Peggy Smith announce the opening of the all new Smitty’s Walker River market in Schurz.

• The girls basketball team defeated Battle Mountain 43-38. Minus to your usual starters. Jeannie Quinterro, and Tracee Tibault, the team won with Felicia Moreno and Lonnie Winners in points.

50 Years Ago

• The Military Construction Act provided $519,000 for an air pollution abatement factory at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot.

• Serpents dropped a football game to the Yerington Lions 12-0.

60 Years Ago

• Congressman Walker Baring came to Hawker to discuss local problems with constituents.

• The MCHS serpents defeated the Yerington lions 26-20 in an exciting football game played in Yerington.

• Uncle Vane Day told about the little fellow who was crying like his heart would break as he ran to his mother with the words “daddy hit his finger with the hammer.” “Don’t cry about that.” Said the Mother tenderly. “Cheer up daddy with a great big smile.” The boy, wiping his eyes, whispered, “I did that, mother, when daddy hit his finger.”

70 Years Ago

• The Serpents Lost to the undefeated Reno High Huskies 13-7.

• Ralph Plaisance was instantly killed when a forklift rolled from the ramp at the NAD and crushed him.

• Floyd Crabtree was named to replace Henry Gilbert as chairman of Local Board No. 11, Selective Service for Mineral County.

• The annual junior class play was presented at the high school gym. Title of the play was Hillbilly Courtship…. Hey Luke, ( also known today as Hawthorne’s Harold Fuller), do you remember the part you played in that play back in the good old days?

80 Years Ago

• Historical Mina Hotel burned to the ground. During the excitement six cases of whiskey and 17 cases of beer were stolen at the Pastime Club, located next door to the two- story Mina Hotel.

• Captain F. A. L. Vossler arrived at the Hawthorne Naval ammunition Potosina position of commanding officer relieving CDR George P. Kraker.

• The heaviest rainfall in 20 years hit the Hawthorne area and other parts of Western Nevada.

90 Years Ago

• Many visitors came to Hawthorne for the first open house at the new Naval Ammunition Depot held on Navy Day, October 27, which was the anniversary of Teddy Roosevelt‘s birthday.

• The Nevada Public Service Commission held an informal hearing to hear arguments made by the Mineral County Power System to supply power to Simon- Lead Mine. J. T. Robertson appeared for the Simon Company as a rate expert, and the county was represented by county commissioner Guy McInnis and John Wichman, District Attorney Fred Wood and Harry McKay, superintendent of the power system.