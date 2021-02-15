By Dave Maxwell

MCIN

County commissioners are making plans to reopen the courthouse on Hawthorne on Feb. 1. State guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing will be observed.

Other county buildings may or may not open. Museum director Kellie Zuniga for example said the museum thought they would be able to quite easily, and have people stay six feet apart. Plus she said, “I really don’t like people touching things anyway.”

Christina Boyles, deputy county health officer, gave a report on the county’s COVID-19 plan also at the January 20 commission meeting.

She thought the Senior Services Center would be the last place to open “because we are again dealing with the vulnerable population as they wouldn’t be able to enforce the seniors who come there six feet apart.”

Commission chair Christine Hoferer said the museum can also “reopen and follow the necessary protocols.”

The library and the Senior Center will continue to only have people come in by appointment. The Senior Center will also remain closed until further notice. But Hoferer said the Senior Center “has not missed a day in getting meals to the Seniors,” even though the center itself is closed and she was very pleased with the efforts the staff has shown.