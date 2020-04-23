Nevada U.S. Send. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced $3,336,408 in grant funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to Hawthorne Industrial Airport in Hawthorne, Nevada. The funds will go towards improving 4,800 feet of taxiway.

“Nevada’s rural airports play a vital role in keeping our rural economies strong, delivering medical and food supplies to remote communities and ensuring patients who may need health care in metro-area hospitals can access the emergency care they need,” said the senators. “Infrastructure funding for Nevada is one of our top priorities in the Senate, and this grant will help make sure that Hawthorne’s airport can continue to provide essential services for Mineral County.”

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provides grant funding to airports across the country in order to strengthen our nation’s aviation infrastructure. Airports are awarded funding based on their passenger volume and demonstrated project needs.

