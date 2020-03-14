Walker River Paiute Tribe was awarded $2,059,869 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the operation and development of affordable housing.

U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced, “When families have safe, affordable housing, our communities thrive. These grants will provide Native American communities across Nevada with vital resources to develop and maintain quality, affordable housing units. These critical investments will improve the quality of life for families throughout the Silver State. We’ll keep fighting to ensure Nevada’s tribes receive the full funding they deserve.”

The monies received by the Walker River Tribe were just a combination of $14,882,662 contributed to tribes throughout the state.