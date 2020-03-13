10 Years Ago
- Sara Going, daughter of Ron and Helen Going of Hawthorne, was selected as the Nevada State winner of the Nevada’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy Essay Competition. She was presented the award by Nevada VFW State Commander Herman Hagen and Nevada VFW Ladies Auxiliary State President Brenda Harris.
- Dorothy Fowler filed for Mineral County Assessor whereas Cheri Emm-Smith files for re-election as district attorney.
- Lil’ Serpents win first place at the second annual Eagle Classic in Schurz. Players were: Tony Dominguez; Ethan Nelms; Jerzi Moody (All Star); Trinidi Funke; Payton Funke; Damien Montoya (All Star) and Trevan Wachsmuth. John Wachsmuth was their coach. Morgan Thomas was voted Most Valuable Player.
20 Years Ago
- An article that was published in the Las Vegas Sun, written by Spencer Patterson of the Sun staff was reprinted in the Independent-News paying tribute to Hawthorne’s Ashlee Orndorff for her outstanding basketball playing for the Mineral County High School Lady Serpents Basketball Team — the Nevada State AAA Champions. Orndorff was also named the “AAA” Player of the Year by the Reno Gazette-Journal. She led the Lady Serpents to a 31-1 record and the State Championship. Along with Ashlee, named to the first team in the All-State Selection, was Ashlee’s sister, Sidney Orndorff and Delicia Jernigan, both freshman students at Mineral County High School. All the girls on the team played great basketball.
- The winners in the Women’s City Bowling Tournament held at the Silver Bowl were: The GQ’s winning the Team Event. Team members were: Wanda Eusted; Kristen Medrano; Lonnie Montgomery; Diane Schrepfer and Patty Stoddard. Eusted also won the AllEvents (scratch). Winners of the Doubles Event were: Carolyn Reynolds and Cass Rucker. Reynolds also won the AllEvents (handicap). Winner of the Singles Event was Tina Canady.
30 Years Ago
- The 1990 Junior Prom King and Queen candidates were named. King candidates were: Ryan Keuhey; Jonas Munger; Jon Reeves and James Vaden. Queen candidates were: Crystal Dillard; Stacy Emm; Katy Hathiaharm and Michelle Trevoy.
- Anthony (Tony) DeCrona, chief investigator for the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department was honored at special law enforcement ceremony in Reno. DeCrona was named first runner-up for the prestigious “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award.
- Mineral County schools were the first in Northern Nevada to meet the goals to get new computers during the “Apples for the Students” program sponsored by Safeway Stores, Inc. Ken Chase was the local coordinator and Chuck Jorgensen was coordinator of Safeway’s Partnership for Education program.
40 Years Ago
- The MCHS Serpents Baseball Team won their game over the Bishop, Calif. Broncos.
- The Nevada Fist and Game Department planted 87 snow partridge on Mount Grant in a program to determine whether or how well the birds would survive there.
50 Years Ago
- The Serpents defeated the Yerington Lions, but were defeated by the Manogue Miners.
- The television booster group issued a financial statement of the progress of the system in Hawthorne.
- Basic, Inc., operators of the Gabbs plant were in the process of expanding their facilities in that community.
60 Years Ago
- Mary Clark was named to succeed Catherine Williams as Hawthorne City Clerk.
- Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson ordered a drastic cut in personnel at all naval establishments. Nevada Senator Pat McCarran asked that Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot not be cut lower than 100 employees.
- Harvey Keeran was named as crew chief for census enumeration in Mineral County.
- Work was started on 13.75 miles of the Pole Line Road (State Highway 359) by the Nevada Construction Company of Reno.
- Uncle Vane Day said: “When any of our four pillars of government, religion, justice, counsel and treasurer, are mainly shaken or weakened, men had better pray for fair weather.”
70 Years Ago
- Light rain broke a heat spell that lasted 22 days.
- Ore was being shipped from Garfield Flat and the La Panta Mine
- The Hawthorne Serpents defeated Dayton and Fernley to hold their conference lead.
- New alarm signals were listed by volunteer firemen.
80 Years Ago
- Reorganized Broken Hills Development Co. had 20 men working at the mine and mill 22 miles east of Mina. Martin Chiatovich was the mine superintendent.
- A four-day check of traffic using the road over Mt. Montgomery reported a total of 161 vehicles were logged.
- Arnt Anderson of Sandpoint, Idaho took a long-term lease on the Nevada Club in Hawthorne and announced that Cliff Kinney, formerly with Gallo’s Inn, would be the restaurant manager.
- County Liquor Board voted to limit the number of liquor licenses to 12 with the intent to lower the number when the current licenses were not renewed. An application for a liquor license at Sapp’s Camp at Walker Lake was denied.
90 Years Ago
- Thomas Haverty Co. of Los Angeles, Calif. was awarded a $288,000 contract to install paving, sewer lines, sewage disposal system, steam and soft water lines at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot.
- Mrs. M.C. Sinnott of Mina was struck by a hit-run driver near Redlich Summit and suffered a broken leg and other injuries and was taken to the hospital in Tonopah. A 22-year old man was arrested at Mina and confessed he was driving the car that struck Mrs. Sinnott. He was sentenced to serve one year in the county jail.
- The financial claims against the new municipal Hawthorne Water System were negotiated for settlement of $2,500 to C.W. King of San Francisco and $3,649 to John Ross of Yerington who completed the project that King had started. Ross had sought $6,103 and the Hawthorne Town Board had offered $2,914 as the final payment.