The filing period for Mineral County and state candidates seeking non-judicial elective offices opened on Monday of this week.

Many state offices are up for grabs as are seats A and B for Mineral County Commissioner, currently being held by Garth Price and Chris Hegg. The following are also open: hospital board trustee, 2 year and 4 years seats; school board trustee – outside of county seat; school board trustee – residing at county seat; school board trustee – at large; television district board member, five vacancies as well as Walker Lake Water General improvement District (GID).

To throw your hat in the ring, candidates need to file by Friday, March 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mineral County Clerk’s Office located on South First Street in Hawthorne.