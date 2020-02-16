Kari Banfield

The winter sports club is for students in Mineral County, from first grade and up, and is a collaborative effort with Mineral County Parks and Recreation, Community Chest and the UNR Cooperative Extension Office. The kids can ski or snowboard and are provided transportation to and from June Mountain and have the option of renting equipment if needed. There are 22 students participating that go every Friday and attend a two hour lesson in the morning and then have a few hours in the afternoon to ski/snowboard on their own.