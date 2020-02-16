The winter sports club is for students in Mineral County, from first grade and up, and is a collaborative effort with Mineral County Parks and Recreation, Community Chest and the UNR Cooperative Extension Office. The kids can ski or snowboard and are provided transportation to and from June Mountain and have the option of renting equipment if needed. There are 22 students participating that go every Friday and attend a two hour lesson in the morning and then have a few hours in the afternoon to ski/snowboard on their own.
About The Author
Related Posts
Hospital Corner
December 29, 2017
Local kindergarteners enjoy special lunch at Care and Share
February 19, 2016
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
May 1, 2016
Email Updates
The latest news delivered to your inbox!