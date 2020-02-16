Company to Begin Drilling for Lithium and Boron Values

Dajin Resources Company who has acres on 403 placer claims in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County has changed their name to Dajin Lithium Corp.

Dajin holds water rights in Teels marsh and has received all the necessary permits for drilling, according to a press release by the company. Dajin has engineered access to roads and two large drill pads constructed. The claims are known to contain lithium and boron values.

The company also holds acreage in Alkali Spring Valley in neighboring Esmeralda County located 7.5 miles northeast of the only lithium brine operation in Silver Peak.

Addiction Recovery Coaches Available in Hawthorne

Struggling with issues with addiction or mental health? Living in recovery and would like some additional support? Meet one-on-one with someone who’s been there. A peer recovery specialist (recovery coach) is a person in recovery from addiction or mental health who’s trained and works with others in or seeking recovery to reach their goals.

All recovery coaching sessions are 100 percent free and confidential. Meet every other Tuesday from 10 a.m.

– 4 p.m. at the Mineral County Public Library, 110 West First Street in Hawthorne.

For more information, contact: John Newell at jnewell@forRecovery.org or call him at 702-217-7561.