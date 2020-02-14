Dear Editor,

In response to Bud Twilling’s letter to the editor last week about the impeachment trial and nobody talking about it, nobody is talking about it because they know it’s another political hit job by the democrats and they’re sick and tired of it.

They have been trying to impeach President Trump since he was elected. They know they can’t beat him in the election so they try every crazy scam they can come up with Russia collusion, Mueller investigation and now this Ukraine crap. The Democrats are a failed party they are losing African American, Hispanic and moderate Democrats to Trump. Trump 2020.

Dennis Roen

Hawthorne