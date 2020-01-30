The Mineral County boys basketball team continued their winning ways on Saturday when they traveled to Sierra Lutheran and took down a tough Falcons team, 67-59.

Mineral County raced out to a 43-21 halftime lead and were able to hold off the home team in the second half to pick up the win. They improved to 13-4 overall on the season.

Treven Wachsmuth led the way with 28 points while Seth Bozzi added 13 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for another double-double. Ethan Nelms had nine points and Tony Torres finished with eight.

On the girls side, the Serpents picked up a pair of easy win over the weekend when they beat Sierra Sage 55-10 on Friday and Sierra Lutheran 53-18 on Saturday to improve to 13-1 overall.

Perla Gutierrez led the way with 21 points and Jayla Tolliver added 11 in Friday’s win. The two also led in the scoring column the next day when Gutierrez dropped in 16 and Tolliver 14. Lashay Stephens had eight in the win.

Both teams hosted Smith Valley on Tuesday and are at Round Mountain and Tonopah this weekend.