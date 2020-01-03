By Harold Fuller

The use of the horse for daily transportation by the local citizenry is but a memory of past tales for most of us. Here are a few gleaned from the Walker Lake Bulletin of past times.

Insult To Injury

On this Sunday in 1884, George Deyo and Billy Aiken took a drive up to the Mt. Cory Mill which made them wish that the Grand Jury, (which had been convened over the Court House investigation) had held a Sunday session, as then duty would have saved them a broken buggy and several cuts and abrasions. As they were passing the Mt. Cory Mill a door suddenly opened and the horse took flight, throwing the buggy over and spilling the occupants. No serious damage was sustained, and the two would feel comfortable over their escape had the toll-keeper not collected toll for the runaway, which they thought was adding insult to injury, especially as they had calculated upon stopping on this side of the gate. May 14, 1884

Resourceful Girls

The misses Clara and Hattie Morgan of East Walker and the Misses Jean and Jessie Wilson of Pine Grove drove to town this past Sunday. While on the road one of the axles of their wagon “went dry”, causing the wheel to “freeze”. The young ladies had no wrench or axle grease, but they used an old horseshoe for a wrench and used the butter from the lunch basket for a lubricator. After going a little distance the wheel froze again. The lunch basket was again brought into requisition and a quality of choice headcheese was smeared on the troublesome axle. A mile further on and again the wheel refused to turn. Then in despair the girls plastered the pesky axle with Vaseline and they reached Hawthorne without further mishap. Jan. 15, 1904

Another Runaway

Mrs. W. B. Sanders, of Mason Valley, is again the victim of a runaway team. On this Saturday evening in 1884 Mr. Sanders, accompanied by his wife and two other ladies while out driving, coming to a gate, gave the lines to one of the ladies to hold while he alighted. The team, after passing through, became frightened and began to run. Mr. Sanders, in trying to stop them, was severely injured, and when crossing the ditch Mrs. Sander was thrown from the wagon. The horses ran for some distance, finally stopped by a fence, where the two other ladies, Miss Lynds and Miss Purcel, were thrown out and severely shocked, but not seriously injured. Mrs. Sander was picked up and taken home in an insensible condition, and at first it was feared that she was fatally injured. Both ears were nearly torn off and she had received many other severe injuries. Dr. Leavitt was immediately called and she was expected to recover. April 16, 1884

A Young Man’s Ride

Some days ago Bennie Wheeler, a twelve year old boy, was riding on horseback a few miles below Independence. A band of horses, passing by in the opposite direction were met by the boy and his horse shied, or was crowded, against a barbed wire fence. The barbs tore the boy’s leg and mangled it so terribly that men were made sick at the sight of it. The little fellow was brought to town and received the best treatment available. He was expected to recover. Feb. 11, 1885.